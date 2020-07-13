Chance The Rapper Voices Support For Kanye West’s Run For President, Asks, ‘Why Would Joe Biden Be Better?’

Chance the Rapper got everybody talking Monday after he appeared to throw his support behind Kanye West running for president.

Chance shared a series of tweets about West running for office, starting with him reposting the rapper’s song dedicated to his late mom on what would have been her birthday.

He shared, referencing Joe Biden, who is also running for president:

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

As Chance asked why people thought Biden would be better than West, he then posted:

Are we pro two-party system? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I didnt plan on trending today, but I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Reparations. Prison Abolition. Universal Basic Housing. Education Reform. Universal Basic Income. There’s more but ion work for folks so ill let him do his job. Just saying we been doing this thing the same way for a long time. Can a blck man get a chance — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Chance’s comments were met by a mixed response. Some insisted West’s announcement wasn’t serious, while others pointed out why West should not be the one to replace Donald Trump.

See more response below.

Do your research, Chance. Kanye has already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in several states. Even if he were the best candidate, which he is not, there is zero chance that he can be elected. Zero. Every tweet you post supporting Kanye only supports Trump. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 13, 2020

This… is dangerous dude. We don't need this. — Elinor Dashwood (@Smile4LiLi) July 13, 2020

Kanye is anti-abortion and supported a white supremacist for 3 years. I don’t trust Biden, but i trust Kanye less. — defund as a means to abolish (@awkward_duck) July 13, 2020

Anyways, it's been over a week since Kanye's "announcement". He hasn't filed anything with the FEC, he hasn't tried to get on the ballot in any state, he hasn't released any actual policy proposals. He's not taking this seriously… so why are you? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 13, 2020

Given the extreme and immediate fix we need just to get back to where we were 4 years ago, let alone progress beyond that, having another self possesed celebrity with 0 experience whose more concerned with fame and himself then the world as a whole would be the terrible — GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) July 13, 2020

West’s presidential announcement has been criticized by many celebs, including Karamo Brown, who posted Monday: