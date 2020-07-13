Chance The Rapper Voices Support For Kanye West’s Run For President, Asks, ‘Why Would Joe Biden Be Better?’

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Chance the Rapper got everybody talking Monday after he appeared to throw his support behind Kanye West running for president.

Chance shared a series of tweets about West running for office, starting with him reposting the rapper’s song dedicated to his late mom on what would have been her birthday.

He shared, referencing Joe Biden, who is also running for president:

As Chance asked why people thought Biden would be better than West, he then posted:

Unsurprisingly, Chance’s comments were met by a mixed response. Some insisted West’s announcement wasn’t serious, while others pointed out why West should not be the one to replace Donald Trump.

See more response below.

West’s presidential announcement has been criticized by many celebs, including Karamo Brown, who posted Monday:

