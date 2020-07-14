Autopsy Confirms Naya Rivera’s Cause Of Death As Accidental Drowning

By Corey Atad.

Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera has been pronounced dead after her body was found in Lake Piru. She died from a drowning accident.

On Tuesday, the Ventura County Medical Examiner detailed the results of an autopsy of the actress’ body. The statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight confirms the cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, with the autopsy finding no indication that alcohol or drugs played a role.

The autopsy reveals: “The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison. The body has been X-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged.”

And “no traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified” and there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

An extensive search has been underway at Lake Piru following the 33-year-old actress’ disappearance while boating with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, July 8. Her son was found alone on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are confident the body found is of Naya Rivera,” the sheriff’s office said, adding there was “no foul play.” The body will now be sent to the coroner where a positive match will be made through dental records.

Rivera’s son confirmed that his mom pushed him back in the boat and “watched her sink into the water” after they went for a swim.

They have yet to confirm until a more detailed autopsy happens but assume she was trapped in the brush at the bottom of the lake. Her body has since “floated to the surface” where search teams were able to then find her.

After a five-day search, divers recovered a body on Monday morning. Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake northwest of Los Angeles.

Search crews found the body floating in the northeast area of the lake and the county medical examiner was notified, authorities said.

The lake an hour’s drive from Los Angeles was searched by dozens of divers working in waters with little visibility, with help above from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles.

~ With Files From The Associated Press

