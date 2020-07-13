Body Found At Lake Piru Where ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Went Missing

A body has been found at the lake where former “Glee” star Naya Rivera went missing in Southern California last week.

An extensive search has been underway at Lake Piru following the 33-year-old actress’ disappearance while boating with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, July 8. Her son was found alone on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

After a five-day search, divers recovered a body on Monday morning. Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake northwest of Los Angeles.

Search crews found the body floating in the northeast area of the lake and the county medical examiner was notified, authorities said.

The lake an hour’s drive from Los Angeles was searched by dozens of divers working in waters with little visibility, with help above from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sheriff’s department will release the name after next of kin are notified, with a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. PT.

~ With Files From The Associated Press