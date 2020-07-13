Keke Palmer Posts About Rising Above Disrespect After August Alsina Slams Her On Twitter

Keke Palmer is addressing past romance rumours.

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter over the weekend, calling out everyone from an ex who once cheated on her to a fan who persistently kept digging for clues that she was romantically involved with August Alsina.

Palmer started spilling some tea after SZA tweeted about “that time I caught my ex f**king my homegirl from the back at a house party.”

Relating to the singer, Palmer wrote, “Been there, except it was a man love. Now get into it.”

Fans couldn’t help themselves from trying to figure out who the ex was that Palmer was referring to, with many believing she was talking about Alsina. One fan in particular posted a photo of Palmer and Alsina in a car together, asking the “Hustlers” star, “This you?”

“Yes girl,” Palmer replied. “August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

Alsina got wind of the tweet, replying directly to Palmer, “U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man.”

“You could possibly never shortie,” he tweeted. “It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who I date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

“Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today),” he added. “You can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.”

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. 🤨You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020