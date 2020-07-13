Jana Kramer Shares Photo Of Herself In Tears, Gets Candid About Motherhood In Emotional Post

Jana Kramer got candid about motherhood on social media Sunday.

The singer, who shares daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 1, with husband Mike Caussin, shared a snap of herself in tears, alongside the caption: “This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you’re exhausted too.”

“I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it’s literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it’s the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now).”

She continued, “His molars all four are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib. I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game. I’ve been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this.”

“#motherhood please please mommas tell me it’ll be better soon?! And any tips?!? Also I only share this because I need the mom support,” Kramer went on.

The star was inundated with messages of support after sharing the post, with Maddie Ziegler’s mom Melissa Gisoni saying, according to E!: “I slept with my kids for almost 8 years!! It was amazing and I don’t regret it at all! I didn’t read any books.”

“American Idol” star Kimberly Caldwell also told Kramer, “I hear you mama. I hear you.”