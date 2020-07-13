James Van Der Beek Mourns The Loss Of His Mother: ‘I’m Still In Shock’

James Van Der Beek is mourning the recent loss of his mother, Melinda.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum shared the news on Instagram, revealing he’s “still in shock.”

“Melinda Van Der Beek 1950-2020 💜✝️,” he captioned a series of photos of himself and his mom. “My mom crossed over last week.”

“Even though we knew this was coming – and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago – I’m still in shock,” he continued. “I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved… all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all.”

RELATED: Wife Of James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Latest Miscarriage, Including ‘2 Blood Transfusions’

He added, “To thousands of kids, she was ‘Miss Melinda’, a gymnastics teacher with a big heart, a creative spirit and a mantra: ‘There’s no such word as can’t!’ To my kids, she was Grammy M… a magical grandma with a big laugh and a basement full of costumes and Christmas lights. And to me… she was my mom.”

RELATED: James Van Der Beek’s Kids Watch ‘Varsity Blues’ And They Can’t Get Over Their Dad’s Accent And Cursing

“She gave me life. She taught me how to tumble. Drove me to my first auditions. She believed in me based on nothing but her own intuition and she passed on a craziness that has been crucial to not just my success, but my own personal happiness. I don’t know what the grieving/healing process looks or feels like from here on out… all I know is anytime my kids – or any of her students – want to dress up, or get on a stage, or dance, or even just think of her… they’ll have a little extra love from the other side backing them up.”

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Brook, have had a heartbreaking year, in fact, ahead of his mother’s death, the couple revealed they had two miscarriages this year.

The couple share Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, and Emilia, 4.