Fans Honour 7 Years Without Cory Monteith On The Anniversary Of His Death

Today marks the seventh anniversary since the devastating passing of Cory Monteith and fans are paying tribute to the former actor on social media.
The late “Glee” star passed away back in 2013 in Vancouver, after losing his battle to drug addiction.
Since his passing, Monteith’s “Glee” co-stars, friends and family have been honouring his life with heartfelt tributes each year.
This year, fans are also using the hashtag “7 Years Without Cory” trend to spread awareness and to continue praying for fellow “Glee” alum Naya Rivera, after a body has been found in the lake where the actress went missing last week following a boat trip with her 4-year-old son.
See some of the posts below:
You are always in our hearts…❤️ #7yearswithoutCory pic.twitter.com/0NZQEO0EEe
— IF YOU SAY SO (@GiorgiaGrasso98) July 13, 2020
We miss you so much Cory. Thank you for making us smile and laugh through difficult times. You’ve inspired me and so many others with your genuine heart. We love you. 💙#7yearswithoutcory #CoryMonteith pic.twitter.com/ksviObioer
— Emma J (@Emmajgold) July 13, 2020
It’s unreal that it’s been so long, you’re always missed 💜 #7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/PrZg3j7802
— tineke 🌟 (@evanbuckly) July 13, 2020
There is not a moment in the day that I am not thinking about you. I miss you so much angel. I know you are looking over naya right now and praying that she’s okay. You mean everything to me. The light always remains, forever and always our quarterback <3#7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/YRUEdz51Ag
— evie ミ☆ (@jacobxagron) July 13, 2020
"We keep this love in a photograph
We make these memories for ourselves
Where are our eyes are never closing
Our hearts were never broken
And time's forever frozen still"#7YearsWithoutCory 💔#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/mxIlMCmDEE
— Magda 🏐😶🙈🙉🙊🤷❓ (@fringilla93) July 13, 2020
this video is always gonna be one of my favorites, he looks so happy and adorable dancing. when he smiles, you can see how his face turn brighter#7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/3hvuNm24Er
— jess ミ☆ (@artfulcolfer) July 13, 2020
this hurts extra today.. #7yearswithoutcory #findnayarivera 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QqRFPKsRiS
— kt (@umkaatiee) July 13, 2020
on the anniversary of cory’s death, they’ve found a body in the search for naya rivera. this is so heartbreaking and sad 😭
#7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/JaIk5zgoB5
— molly #blm (@m_ollymac) July 13, 2020
Wish we could turn back time
To the good old days.#glee #gleecast #nayarivera #naya #7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/azx3ZeRWOT
— SB :)♡☮ミ☆ (@HpCcoDc) July 13, 2020