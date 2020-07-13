Fans Honour 7 Years Without Cory Monteith On The Anniversary Of His Death

Today marks the seventh anniversary since the devastating passing of Cory Monteith and fans are paying tribute to the former actor on social media.

The late “Glee” star passed away back in 2013 in Vancouver, after losing his battle to drug addiction.

RELATED: Matthew Morrison Honours ‘Glee’ Co-Star Cory Monteith On His 37th Birthday With A Vancouver Puzzle

Since his passing, Monteith’s “Glee” co-stars, friends and family have been honouring his life with heartfelt tributes each year.

This year, fans are also using the hashtag “7 Years Without Cory” trend to spread awareness and to continue praying for fellow “Glee” alum Naya Rivera, after a body has been found in the lake where the actress went missing last week following a boat trip with her 4-year-old son.

RELATED: Body Found At Lake Piru Where ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Went Missing

See some of the posts below:

You are always in our hearts…❤️ #7yearswithoutCory pic.twitter.com/0NZQEO0EEe — IF YOU SAY SO (@GiorgiaGrasso98) July 13, 2020

We miss you so much Cory. Thank you for making us smile and laugh through difficult times. You’ve inspired me and so many others with your genuine heart. We love you. 💙#7yearswithoutcory #CoryMonteith pic.twitter.com/ksviObioer — Emma J (@Emmajgold) July 13, 2020

There is not a moment in the day that I am not thinking about you. I miss you so much angel. I know you are looking over naya right now and praying that she’s okay. You mean everything to me. The light always remains, forever and always our quarterback <3#7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/YRUEdz51Ag — evie ミ☆ (@jacobxagron) July 13, 2020

"We keep this love in a photograph

We make these memories for ourselves

Where are our eyes are never closing

Our hearts were never broken

And time's forever frozen still"#7YearsWithoutCory 💔#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/mxIlMCmDEE — Magda 🏐😶🙈🙉🙊🤷❓ (@fringilla93) July 13, 2020

this video is always gonna be one of my favorites, he looks so happy and adorable dancing. when he smiles, you can see how his face turn brighter#7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/3hvuNm24Er — jess ミ☆ (@artfulcolfer) July 13, 2020