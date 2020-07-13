Fans Honour 7 Years Without Cory Monteith On The Anniversary Of His Death

By Melissa Romualdi.

Photo: Tommy Garcia / © Fox / Everett Collection/CPImages
Today marks the seventh anniversary since the devastating passing of Cory Monteith and fans are paying tribute to the former actor on social media.

The late “Glee” star passed away back in 2013 in Vancouver, after losing his battle to drug addiction.

Since his passing, Monteith’s “Glee” co-stars, friends and family have been honouring his life with heartfelt tributes each year.

This year, fans are also using the hashtag “7 Years Without Cory” trend to spread awareness and to continue praying for fellow “Glee” alum Naya Rivera, after a body has been found in the lake where the actress went missing last week following a boat trip with her 4-year-old son.

See some of the posts below:

