The Mob Gets Unmasked In ‘Fear City: New York Vs. The Mafia’ Trailer

The Mob is getting the spotlight.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new documentary “Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia.”

The series, from the producers of “Don’t F**k With Cats”, explores how the Mafia took over Manhattan in the 1970s.

“I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s in the UK. For me, New York was a mythical place — violent and exciting,” director Sam Hobkinson told Rolling Stone. “You wouldn’t go there, because everyone said it was too dangerous — and for that reason, it was exotic. So this was an opportunity to tell a panoramic tale of New York, from the wise guys on the streets all the way up to the lawmakers in City Hall, at this most dramatic point in its history.”

He continued, “Most mob stories are told from the point of view of the mobsters but we decided the main thread of the narrative would be the FBI investigation. Then, generically, it becomes a techno-spy thriller with all the bugging and surveillance… Our incredible team of researchers managed to unearth amazing surveillance tapes that haven’t been heard before and hundreds of photographs that haven’t been seen.”