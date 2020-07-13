James Gunn Reveals His Version Of Velma Was ‘Explicitly Gay’ In Initial ‘Scooby-Doo’ Scripts

James Gunn had other plans for Velma in his 2002 live-action adaptation of “Scooby-Doo”.

The director behind the hit children’s movie, starring Matthew Lillard (Shaggy), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred) and Linda Cardellini (Velama), took to Twitter on Monday, admitting he planned to make the brains of the group “explicitly gay.”

But according to Gunn, the studio blocked his vision.

Replying to a Twitter account asking for Velma to be gay in all future “Scooby-Doo” adaptations.

I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). 😐 https://t.co/Pxho6Ju1oQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

Following 2002’s “Scooby-Doo”, and its sequel, Gunn went on to direct the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” movies and “Suicide Squad.”