Ben Mulroney Puts An End To Report That Jessica Mulroney Is Writing A Book About Meghan Markle

Since Jessica Mulroney was fired from numerous jobs and has receded from the limelight after racist comments towards Sasha Exeter, many have speculated that Mulroney and best friend Meghan Markle were also not on speaking basis.

Jessica’s husband, Ben Mulroney, shut down these rumours in one word- “False”.

The TV host shared an article on Twitter from the Daily Mail with the headline, “‘Devastated’ Jessica Mulroney is calling best friend Meghan Markle non-stop in a bid to patch up their friendship but to no avail – and is considering writing a tell-all book about the Duchess because ‘she has nothing to lose’”.

“FALSE,” Ben responded.

Jessica and Meghan have been close friends for years with Jessica and Ben’s three children all part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding party in 2018.

Meghan and Harry have since moved to L.A. where the Duchess of Sussex will be giving a virtual speech as part of Girl Up on Tuesday.