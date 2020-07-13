Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar ‘Ridiculous’ In Heated Exchange On ‘The View’

Things got heated up between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain on Monday morning’s “The View”.

The pair, who regularly get into arguments on the show, got so fired up while discussing the federal government’s lack of response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to break things up… twice.

The show took off with Whoopi, Joy, Meghan and Sunny Hostin commenting on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ actions towards schools reopening in the fall as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike across the states.

Hostin shared her thoughts first, expressing that she doesn’t think the government has been handling the pandemic “in the way that we should have and it’s just not safe for our children and just not safe for the country.” She also stated that she is uncomfortable sending her own daughter back without a proper federal plan set up.

Meanwhile, McCain supports the reopening of schools, explaining that it’s crucial for single parents so that they can get back to work and leave their worries about childcare behind. She then proposed that Devos needs “major media training.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone at that level be worse in interviews,” said McCain, while Behar started to laugh. “You’re laughing Joy, but it’s quite serious. I was horrified when I saw it yesterday.”

“I think we have to have a plan and I’m really disappointed and quite frankly disgusted that 5+ months in, there’s just no plan,” McCain continued. “Apparently, if you’re a working, single mom with four kids, you’re screwed and that is not acceptable in the United States of America today.”

“What’s funny Meghan is that media training is the least of her problems, that’s what made me laugh,” Behar responded, later adding, “This idea that the Republican party cares about education… They’ve been spending the last few decades defunding education and they think we’re going to believe this baloney they’re throwing at us now that they care about our children? Give me a break. Donald Trump only cares about getting reelected, full stop. That’s all he cares about.”

But McCain again had a problem with Behar’s comments, “It’s not fair to say Republicans don’t care about children. I think that’s very aggressive and incendiary.”

Behar clarified that she said “education” and not “children,” but McCain didn’t back down, calling her co-host’s comments “just ridiculous.”

“Why do they keep defunding it? Every time I turn around it’s less money,” said Behar. “I was a teacher, I know what I’m talking about, okay Meghan?”

Watch the full exchange above.