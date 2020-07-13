Tina Turner, Kygo Collab For ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Remix

Tina Turner and Kygo have a special version of “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”.

The 80-year-old icon is teaming up with the DJ for a remix of the beloved track from 1984, dropping later this week.

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with Tina Turner this Friday!” Kygo wrote to Instagram while announcing the new project. “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favourite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist!”

He added, “Can’t wait for you all to hear it. 🎶”

This isn’t the first time Kygo has collaborated with a music icon, last year he made history when his remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of “Higher Love” gave the late singer her first posthumous hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Turner and Kygo’s remix drops Friday, July 17.