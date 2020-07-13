Buckingham Palace Releases Gin With Ingredients From Queen Elizabeth’s Garden

Want to drink like royalty? Now you can.

Buckingham Palace has launched its own gin with ingredients from Queen Elizabeth’s garden.

“The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves,” the Royal Collection Trust said in a press release.

“The garden at Buckingham Palace provides a habitat for 30 species of birds and more than 250 species of wildflowers,” they add. “The planting of mulberry trees was popularized in England during the reign of James I, and this royal association continues today, with 40 different species of the trees in the Palace garden.”

Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 2020/Handout via REUTERS

Not only can the gin be purchased, it will also be served at palace garden parties and palace events.

The distillers suggest “pouring a measure into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon.”

The Royal Collection Trust, which uses money earned to maintaining royal palaces for the public, isn’t the first of the royals to create a gin. Prince Charles produces organic gin on his Highgrove Estate.