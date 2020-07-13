Anderson Cooper Kisses 10-Week-Old Son Wyatt On The Cheek In Sweet New Pic

Anderson Cooper‘s son is growing up fast! The 53-year-old proud dad took to Instagram on Monday to share new pics of Wyatt Morgan Cooper in honour of his 10 weeks of life. Cooper announced he’d welcomed Wyatt via surrogate in April.

In one of the sweet shots, Cooper, wearing a blue T-shirt and a soft smile, holds a diaper-clad Wyatt, whose adorable tummy, legs and arms are on full display.

The second pic Cooper shared featured the doting dad sweetly kissing his son’s cheek.

“Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great,” Cooper captioned his post. “He likes naps and milk and being read to. Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!”

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg commented that baby Wyatt “looks like Gloria,” in reference to Cooper’s late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Cooper’s friend, Andy Cohen, was quick to share his praise, writing, “Love these daddy.”

When ET spoke with Cohen in May, he revealed that he’s been sending some of his 1-year-old son, Benjamin’s, hand-me-downs Wyatt’s way.

“[Wyatt] is wearing all of Ben’s hand-me-downs, and he’s got a great wardrobe ready for him,” Cohen said. “It is so funny because I just sent Anderson a picture of Ben in his pajamas this morning, and I said, ‘Do you like these?’ He goes, ‘I love them, I can’t wait!'”

“So, we have a little funnel of clothes from my house to his … and my nanny now works for Anderson,” he continued. “We FaceTimed today for about a half an hour. We either FaceTime or talk on the phone, and we text all the time.”

