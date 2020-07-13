Lizzo Buys Lunch For Frontline Workers At Arizona Hospital

Lizzo is spreading some love to Arizona.

Following a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, the singer, 32, paid for the lunches of all the frontline nurses and doctors at one of the state’s hospitals on Monday.

According to a food delivery driver’s social media post that was shared to Twitter, “I delivered a big catering today from our Dilly’s Deli to Chandler Regional (Dignity Health). The catering fed 75 frontline health professionals.”

Adding, “We thank them for all they are doing during this time. Here is the kicker – the catering was ordered online and paid for by Lizzo. She is a rapper and I guess she is doing this all over the country. We thank you Lizzo and we thank our hard-working health professionals.”

Arizona reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, a slight drop from last week’s 4,000.