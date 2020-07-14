Get The First Look At Quibi’s ‘The Andy Cohen Diaries’

Andy Cohen is back with another show under his belt, this time with Quibi.

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” offers a “dishy, animated inside peek into Andy’s world, Andy will reveal some of his most wild and embarrassing stories with celebrities like Celine Dion, George R.R. Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker and more.”

The six-episode series comes as the next installment of Cohen’s best-selling book The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” starts July 30 on streaming service Quibi.