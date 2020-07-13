Marie Osmond Emotionally Addresses The Death Of Lisa Marie Presley’s Son: ‘It’s Very Close To Home For Me’

Marie Osmond choked up on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk”.

Osmond joined her co-hosts on an at-home edition of the talk show and got emotional while discussing Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, and his apparent suicide over the weekend.

“It’s very close to home for me,” the host says, referring to her own son Michael’s tragic suicide in 2010.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne And Marie Osmond Open Up About Being Fat-Shamed Throughout Their Careers

“When I heard the news, sorry,” she said through tears. “I just sat back and I relived it all again. I know exactly what she’s going through. And it brought back all those feelings of the first time I saw him.”

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne And Marie Osmond Receive Emotional Mother’s Day Surprises In Heartwarming Episode Of ‘The Talk’

“That realization, especially for Lisa – I mean, it’s her baby, her boy, you know. And I know the grieving she has to be going through. It’s really difficult.” Osmond added. “This is my opinion and something that I would suggest for anybody who goes through something like this – that the hardship is devastating on you as a mother, but I would be aware of those around you… she has other children, and I listened to that statement, she’s helping those kids. That’s the best thing she can do right now is to be there for them because she may have lost a son, but they lost their own brother. My deepest love and compassion goes out to her and her family right now.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.