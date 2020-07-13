The Dalai Lama’s Album ‘Inner World’ Debuts At No. 1

The Dalai Lama’s debut album Inner World is a big success.

Not only did it debut at No. 1 spot on Billboard’s New Age album chart, it also placed No. 8 on the World Albums chart and No. 98 on the Album Sales chart.

The 11 track collection was released in honour of His Holiness’ 85th birthday and dreamed up by New Zealand artists Junelle and Abraham Kunin who wrote to him, suggesting his teaching be put to music.

The Dalai Lama “was so excited … he actually proceeded to explain to me how important music is,” Junelle recalled about time together in the studio.

Adding, “He leaned forward and his eyes were sparkling, and his fingers were rubbing together and he [talked] about how music can help people in a way that he can’t; it can transcend differences and return us to our true nature and our good heartedness.”

Net proceeds go towards the Mind & Life Institute and Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning, which is an international education programme developed by The Dalai Lama and Emory University.

