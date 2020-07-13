Dwayne Johnson Gifts 700,000 Water Bottles To COVID-19 Front Line Workers: It ‘Is Our Small Way Of Saying Thank You’

Dwayne Johnson is giving back to the frontline community.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he and his water bottle company, Voss, would be donating 700,000 bottles to the nurses and doctors on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This message is for some very, very special people out there,” he said in a video. “I’m talking about our frontline workers, our healthcare workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so.”

RELATED: Watch: Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert Hosted By Dwayne Johnson

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson To Host Star-Studded ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future- The Concert’

“We sent you guys a few bottles of Voss and that is our small way of saying thank you and that is our small way of letting you know how grateful we are for all of your work as you guys continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends,” he added. “I thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart.”

“I know I speak for the entire Voss water company and I know I speak for our fellow Americans; I thank you guys so, so much.”