Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces Departure From ‘The Real’: ‘All Good Things Must Come To An End’

After seven years, Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving behind “The Real”.

The actress-turned talk-show host took to Instagram on Monday to announce her departure, revealing she “had NO intention to talk about this today,” following the news Naya Rivera’s death. “But now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.”

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real’,” Mowry-Housley wrote in a statement. “The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better.”

RELATED: Emotional Tamera Mowry-Housley Breaks Down Discussing School-Shooting PSA: ‘I Don’t Want My Niece To Have Died In Vain’

RELATED: Tamera Mowry-Housley Honours Murdered Niece In Heart-Wrenching Tribute: ‘God, We Miss You’

She continued, “I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserves NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real’.”

But she’ll miss it every day: “To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and love all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Mowry-Housley joined “The Real” at its inception in 2013.