Jimmy Fallon Returns To 30 Rock With The Help Of Governor Andrew Cuomo

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has returned to the studio, minus the audience, after filming from Fallon’s home during the COVID-19 shutdown.

On Monday night, Fallon headed back to Studio 6A at 30 Rock where he was welcomed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Over Zoom, Cuomo said, “New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again.”

Hosting from his modified set, Fallon also welcomed Charlize Theron and a performance by Little Big Town.

Fallon questioned Cuomo over his dating life after the split from chef Sandra Lee.

“I think New York City will be full reopened before I get out of phase 0 on dating,” he joked.