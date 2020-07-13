Tom Bergeron And Erin Andrews Exit ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ahead Of New Season

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are leaving “Dancing With the Stars” as hosts. The longtime host took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that the show would be returning for a 29th season, but he would be not returning as host.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron wrote. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

Bergeron added, “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

ABC and BBC Studios released a joint statement to ET confirming the news, and revealed that Andrews, his longtime co-host, will also be leaving the show.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the statement explained. “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humour has become a hallmark of the show.”

The news came as a shock to fans, as Bergeron has been the host of “Dancing With the Stars” since its premiere in June 2005.

Bergeron publicly clashed with the show’s producers ahead of the most recent season of “DWTS”, when he took to Twitter to share his disappointment at the casting of Sean Spicer.

“A few months ago, during a lunch with ‘DWTS” new executive producer, I offered suggestions for season 28. Chief among them was my hope that ‘DWTS’, in its return from an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliation,” Bergeron wrote at the time. “I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement.”

Referring to Spicer joining the cast, Bergeron added, “Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go a different direction…. We can all agree to disagree. As we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

After season 28 concluded — with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten taking home the Mirrorball trophy — Bergeron appeared as a costumed contestant on the third season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer”.

