John Legend Tells Dax Shepard About His Cheating Past: ‘I Definitely Was Dishonest And Selfish’

John Legend spoke about his cheating past in a tell-all interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Shepard admitted to his own “f**king deplorable” past with cheating, as the pair discussed references to cheating in Legend’s music, despite him now being super happy with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend, who revealed how he’d been homeschooled through his early years so ended up skipping two grades, making him much younger than his fellow students, said: “I did have a history with it, especially in my 20s.

“I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls,” the star said. “When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

He went on, “I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating.

“I definitely was dishonest and selfish.

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest,” Legend said. “You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person.”

Legend was, of course, talking about Teigen, whom he met in 2006 when she starred in his “Stereo” music video.

The pair tied the knot on September 14, 2013, and now share two children together: Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

“At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy,” Legend continued. “I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”

Revealing the pair had sex on the first night, Legend added, “We were both seeing other people at the time. There was kind of a looseness at the very beginning but we fell in love not long after that.”

“It’s so much easier, your whole life is lighter,” he said. “Your mind is freer, everything is better.”

Legend then added of never wanting to mess it up, “Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide. It would be terrible.”