Broadway’s Elphaba Stars Team Up For Incredible Joint Performance Of ‘Defying Gravity’

“Wicked” fans got their dream performance Monday night as Shoshana Bean joined 10 other Elphabas for an epic “Evening of Broadway” performance.

Bean, who was the second actress to play the character in the hit musical, teamed up with Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk, Lindsay Mendez, Alexia Khadime, Julia Murney, Rachel Tucker, Kerry Ellis, and Lindsay Pearce to belt out “Defying Gravity”.

The singers each sang a snippet from the track before joining together at the end for the “ahhh” finale.

Bean arranged the performance for a virtual concert fundraiser to support the high school she attended.

The show also featured performances from Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Jordan, and students from the Beaverton School District.

Watch the full concert below.