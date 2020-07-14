Chrishell Stause Responds To ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star’s Claims About Her Divorce From Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause wants her “Selling Sunset” co-star to mind her own business.

In a tweet on Monday, the reality star slammed Christine Quinn, who had made claims about Stause’s November 2019 split from Justin Hartley.

It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

Earlier that day, Quinn had claimed that Stause attempted to fix the problems in her relationship by going into couples therapy with Hartley.

“We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while,” she told Page Six. “We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them. … I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll. … He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us.”