Kelly Rowland Confesses To Living In Beyoncé’s Shadow For ‘A Whole Decade’ 

Kelly Rowland made a major confession during Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice Australia” while mentoring contestant Chris Sebastian.

Chris, 31, had an honest conversation with Kelly, revealing that he often felt stuck in his older brother Guy’s shadow. Guy Sebastian, 38, is an Australian pop star and is also a mentor on “The Voice”.

Kelly admitted that she can relate very well to that feeling, as she too, understands what it’s like to be overshadowed by a loved one.

For Rowland, it’s her former Destiny’s Child groupmate and longtime friend Beyoncé.

Kelly shared, “I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?”

The 39-year-old singer continued to confess that she second-guessed her own choices for too long in order to dodge comparisons between the two women.

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways,” Kelly explained.

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull,” Rowland continued.

“There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder,” she shared.

Kelly was only nine years old when she started performing with Beyoncé in the group Girl’s Tyme, based in Houston.

Michelle Williams later joined the group, which had evolved into Destiny’s Child, and became worldwide superstars. The iconic girl band rose to the top of the charts in the late 1990s and 2000s with hits like “Say My Name”, “Survivor”, and “Bootylicious”.

Destiny’s Child broke up in 2006 but reunited in 2018 for a show-stopping surprise performance during Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella set.