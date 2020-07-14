Margo Price Discusses Lady A Lawsuit, Says Grand Ole Opry Should Book ‘The Real Lady A’ Anita White For Performance

Margo Price addressed the recent Lady A name dispute during her televised performance on “The Grand Ole Opry” Saturday.

Lady A recently announced they were dropping the Antebellum from their name due to its ties with slavery amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Seattle-based blues singer Anita White then came out and said she’d been calling herself Lady A for years.

Price belted out the Henson Cargill track “Skip a Rope”, which addresses racism, abuse, and more, during Saturday’s performance, before she discussed White with the crowd.

The country singer said, according to Fox News: “I would just like to commend the Opry for coming out and saying, ‘Black lives matter.’ I think it’s so important at this time.

“And I hope that we can continue to go one step further in so many of these Nashville institutions and support the voices of our Black brothers and sisters when they need it most.”

Saying “Lady Antebellum has had a platform” at the Opry in the past, Price continued: “I think it would be really wonderful if y’all invited Anita White — the real Lady A — here to come and sing.

“You know, country music owes such a great deal of what we have to Black artists and Black music, and there [is] just no place for sexism, racism in this music.”

She added on Twitter:

my opry performance re-airs at 10:30 tonight on wmtv channel 4… some people are “disappointed” by my words about ending racism in this country but I will never be ashamed to stand up for what is right. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) July 13, 2020

Price's comments come after the group Lady A said they were suing for the right to the name.