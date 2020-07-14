Kelly Clarkson Lets It ‘Linger’ With Cranberries Cover

Kelly Clarkson is in so deep.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings Beautiful Cover Of Miley Cyrus’s ‘The Climb’

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things with a new remote “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on a ’90s classic.

With the help of her band and backup singer, all recorded separately, Clarkson performs the Cranberries’ hit song “Linger”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘Why Not Me’ In New ‘Kellyoke’ Segment

Since the pandemic lockdown began, Clarkson has performed a number of remote covers, including a recent rendition of Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb”, and the Judds’ “Why Not Me”.