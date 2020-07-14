Andrew McCarthy Is Writing A ‘Brat Pack’ Book

Actor-writer-director Andrew McCarthy, a 57-year-old father of three, keeps getting asked about his “Brat Pack” years in the 1980s.

He is now ready to answer.

Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that McCarthy’s Brat: An ’80s Story will come out next spring. Grand Central is calling the book “a revealing look at coming of age in a maelstrom, reckoning with conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity.” McCarthy is calling it a long-delayed reckoning.

“For years people have asked me, on a near daily basis, ‘What was it like “back in the day?’ Routinely, I’d offer up any number of stock responses,” he said in a statement. “Finally I thought, ‘Let’s take a hard look under that rock.’ What I found surprised me, at times scared me, and finally made sense of a lot of seemingly disparate parts of my life.”

McCarthy was widely known in the ’80s for such films as “Pretty In Pink,” “Less Than Zero” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and for his association, at least as seen by the media, with such contemporaries as Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez.