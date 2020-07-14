Melissa Etheridge Opens Up About The Loss Of Her Son: ‘You Go One Day At A Time’

Melissa Etheridge is healing.

The singer was on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday and opened up about the tragic death of her son earlier this year.

“Time does heal, it’s only been a couple of months but I have been very busy and made myself busy and go one day at a time and you get through the grief and you get to the healing,” she said.

Her son Beckett died two months ago at 21 from a drug overdose after battling opioid addiction.

“I wanted to come back to the world and say thank you for your thoughts and your prayers and your feelings and your sending of love to me and my family and I would like to walk this walk now of what’s next, which is helping,” Etheridge said.

Talking about being the mother to a child who is struggling with addiction, Etheridge said, “There is no answer to it. There’s no one thing to do that will feel right because it is all wrong because you know your child is suffering. He loved to snowboard and that is where he broke his ankle and that is what started the whole downward spiral of these painkillers. You do everything you can because you are parent. Could I have done more? There has to be a place where you think, Of course, I did everything I could, I loved him loved him loved him and there’s a place you have to start loving yourself.”

One part of the healing process for the singer has been getting back to music.

“There is something about singing and opening the soul, it has gotten me through everything,” she said. “So many people throughout my life have said your music got me through this and I now am using my music to get me through this.”