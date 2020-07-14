Late-Night Hosts Rip Into Donald Trump For Wearing A Mask ‘Four Months Late’

Four months after he downplayed the CDC’s recommendations for face masks, Donald Trump finally put one on and late night talk show hosts Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert didn’t waste any time dragging the U.S. president.

After declaring “I don’t think I’m going be doing it” in April, Trump has done an about-face and said, “I love masks in the appropriate locations. I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place,” as he entered the Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday.

“Yes, there is a time and a place — pandemic and face,” Colbert joked on his show on Monday.

Meyers also made fun of Trump and his delay in wearing a mask in the middle of a pandemic that currently sees the U.S. top more than 3.4 million confirmed cases and over 138,000 deaths to date.

“Wow, only four months too late. What’s he going to do next, drag his Christmas tree out to the curb? Start making sourdough starter and watching ‘Tiger King’? Govern?” Meyers said.

“Trump’s team acted like this was a big deal, but who cares? You’re four months late. It’s like someone saying, ‘Should we not do a live-action “Cats”?’ now,” he also joked.

Calling it a “really smart move — if today were March 13th,” Fallon said during his Monday show, which marked his return to his New York studio for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. “Years from now, that mask will be in the Smithsonian, and none of us will be able to see it because we’ll still be in lockdown.”

Fallon added, “You know, we’re just a few days away from Trump claiming that he was the first person to wear a mask.”

Meanwhile, Noah also called out Trump for finally putting a mask on, adding it’s “got to be confusing for his supporters who have been mocking face masks this whole time. To them, this must be like seeing Trump at a Black Lives Matter march with AOC.”

In addition to mocking Trump’s late decision to wear a mask, Noah also derided those who chose to go to Disney World while Florida experiences surging case numbers as it becomes the epicentre of the U.S. pandemic.

“It’s crazy that we’re in the middle of a pandemic that’s killed hundreds of thousands of people and there are still folks out there like, ‘Life isn’t scary enough. Let’s go on a roller-coaster!’” he joked.