Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Wrapped His Shirt Around Her Neck During One ‘Terrible’ Fight

Johnny Depp’s three-week High Court libel trial against the Sun over the publication’s “wife-beater” article continued Tuesday.

According to the Sun, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard claimed the actor had wrapped his shirt around her neck during a “terrible” fight on a train during their 2015 honeymoon in Southeast Asia.

Credit: EPA/NEIL HALL/CPImages

The actress wrote in a diary entry, “A night that ended at 3:30 and was brutally interrupted by the train’s imminent arrival to the Singapore station too early this morning.

“After three hours of sleep, it had felt like an even more brutal heart hangover.

“Hurt last night was particularly bad. We finally fell asleep with one another smashed together in desperate childlike anger, fear and love.”

RELATED: In Libel Case, Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Hit Him With ‘Haymaker’ Punch

“Our fight was terrible. J finally at one point found himself with his shirt wrapped around my neck.

“Amazing to think about precision/ coordination that required considering the case circumstances. He hit me several times.

“I don’t even know how I wound up with this huge, rather annoying knot on the back of my head.

“F*** I hate that. I hate that I allow it by never using that as a line for which I stand my ground. Where are my lines? Do I have any left?”

RELATED: Johnny Depp Says Feces In Bed Was Last Straw In Marriage To Amber Heard

Depp’s security guard Malcolm Connolly denied he saw any assault on the train, however, and added that he “would never have known” about the fight anyway because he was about “three or four doors down” from the couple.

Connolly also spoke about Depp’s finger, which the actor claimed Heard severed with a vodka bottle in March 2015.

The guard, who maintained he’d previously seen Heard throw a fork and a lighter at Depp, said the actor was “absolutely filthy” and “covered in blood and paint and dirt.”

Tara Roberts, Depp’s estate manager at his island in the Bahamas, also claimed Heard had called Depp “washed up and fat,” saying he would “die a lonely man.”

She insisted she’d never seen Depp hit Heard but had witnessed that fight.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.