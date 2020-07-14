Minka Kelly Begs Balding Zoo Tiger To Be Moved To Sanctuary

A zoo’s balding tiger has captured Carole Baskin’s attention and actress Minka Kelly hopes to help the big-cat rights activist.

Kelly wrote a letter to Kathleen and Jeff Futrell, the owners of the Waccatee Zoo in South Carolina, where Lila the troubled tiger resides, urging that the exotic cat be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary.

“I understand that Waccatee Zoo visitors have documented Lila’s worsening condition, how she incessantly licks at her bare skin and stands in a hunched posture inside her cramped cage,” the letter reads, exclusively acquired by Page Six.

“Lila clearly needs immediate help. Please, accept PETA’s offer and let her be transferred to an accredited sanctuary without further delay.”

Although the Myrtle Beach-stationed zoo passed its latest inspection in March, it wasn’t without concerns.

“One adult female zebu and two adult llamas had significantly overgrown hooves,” was noted in the report, and “the shelters for the zebu cattle and peccaries were excessively soiled and muddy.”

“I am especially concerned for the health and well-being of Lila,” Baskin told the New York Post. “She appears to be enduring great suffering from an apparent medical condition that has left her nearly bald and not receiving proper veterinary care.

“She’s been confined to a tiny, barren cage for years and is often seen pacing, a sign of stress … Tigers maintain full coats of hair for their entire lives unless there is a serious underlying health issue.”

When the Post contacted Kathleen Futrell for comment, she said, “There’s nothing I can say or do that will change the feeling of (PETA). I’ve been harassed by them for 33 years and I’m about tired of it. ‘No comment’ is my comment.”