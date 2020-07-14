‘People’ Remembers The Life Of Kelly Preston With New Cover

Kelly Preston is being remembered for her “amazing life.”

The actress, who died Sunday at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, is featured on the cover of the new issue of People, with the magazine looking back at her life and career.

“I experience bliss a lot, and it’s always when I’m with my kids and husband and we’re all together alone,” she told the magazine in 2018 of life with her husband John Travolta and their two kids. “As a family it doesn’t get better than that.”

In 2013, Preston talked to People about the inspiration she draws from motherhood.

“What surprised me the most about becoming a mom was how much love you can have inside you, and feel, and just be inspired by them every single day,” she said.

Remembering the actress, “Jerry Maguire” director Cameron Crowe talked to People about casting Preston to star opposite Tom Cruise.

“The part was a former Olympic-level athlete turned NFL publicist,” he recalled. “She worked out relentlessly to prepare, learned about NFL publicity, and when she stepped on the set, she was easily as formidable a presence as Jerry Maguire. She was ferocious and funny and was always ready to go again… and again. She was also mighty poetic. The scene where she and Jerry Maguire cross paths in the airport is one of my very favorites — check it out sometime to see how fully Kelly Preston inhabited Avery. Her silent moments are as good as the flashy stuff.”