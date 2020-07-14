Padma Lakshmi Says She ‘Lost A Week Of My Life Every Month’ Due To Late Endometriosis Diagnosis

Padma Lakshmi is venting her anger over her late endometriosis diagnosis.

The “Top Chef” host is on the new cover of Women’s Health, and in it she discusses being diagnosed with the disease at 36 after experiencing years of pain.

“At first, I was relieved. It wasn’t until a year after the surgery that I started getting really pissed,” she says of the fact that doctors hadn’t recognized the symptoms before.

The 49-year-old continued, “Like, ‘Wait a minute, I lost a week of my life every month of every year since I was 13 because of this s**t, and I could have had this operation at 20 rather than 36?’ I’m shocked that a health professional didn’t say, ‘This is weird. Your cramps are above and beyond what they should be.'”

Padma Lakshmi. Photo: Tyler Joe for Women’s Health

Lakshmi channelled her anger into co-founding the Foundation of America alongside her endometriosis specialist Dr. Tamer Seckin. The foundation works to raise awareness of the disease and focus efforts on research into women’s reproductive issues.

The TV personality also talks about her new docuseries “Taste the Nation”, in which she travels throughout the U.S. to redefine the narrative of American cuisine to include far more diversity.

“I can never fully know what it is like to walk in the shoes of another minority, but I can use my own experience as a starting point to offer a platform to those who haven’t had it and most deservedly should,” she says. “The only good that can come from this period of deep struggle and pain in America is a greater understanding of each other. We need every voice to play a part in making our country more inclusive.”