An American Football Coach Flies Across The Pond To Coach Soccer In ‘Ted Lasso’ Trailer

The worlds of football and American football are colliding.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for the new comedy series “Ted Lasso”, starring Jason Sudeikis.

The actor plays Ted Lasso, America’s favourite football coach, who flies across the pond to England to coach a soccer team.

Arriving in the U.K., Ted finds his reception isn’t as warm as he expected, and he’s got a lot to learn about the country and the sport he’s now a part of.

Hailing from “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence, the show also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

“Ted Lasso” premiered August 14.