The Chicks Rank Their Best And Worst Songs Ahead Of ‘Gaslighter’ Release

The Chicks are looking back at their hits ahead of the release of their highly anticipated new album Gaslighter.

Fourteen years after their latest album, the Grammy-winning Taking The Long Way, the country superstar trio are back with a new set of songs and a new name.

The Chicks recently dropped “Dixie” from their name, announcing on their website, “We want to meet this moment,” signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer.

In a new interview with Vulture, the girls identify the hits they still love and the ones they’ve had enough of.

“‘Not Ready to Make Nice’. That’s got to be up there,” says Maguire, with Maines adding, “I think a lot of fans relate to it so much because of whatever struggles they’ve had in their own lives. The crowd gets the most excited about that one, for sure.”

There’s no doubt “Not Ready To Make Nice” is one of the group’s biggest hits, winning them three Grammy Awards in 2007 for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group.

For Strayer, one of her all-time favourites is the classic “Cowboy Take Me Away”, telling Vulture, “If I hear that song I still get a visceral reaction to it. Whether it’s the production or it’s that time in our lives when things were starting to blow up, it just means a lot to me. It was such an important song for that time.”

Maguire also admits that the meaning of “Cowboy Take Me Away” has changed drastically since its release.

“‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ was written about Emily’s first marriage [to fellow country singer Charlie Robison]. That’s totally … he’s not your cowboy now,” she says.

Strayer adds: “I don’t associate it with that at all. Oh, God.”

In terms of their worst songs, Maines’ is “hands down, ‘There’s Your Trouble’,” while Maguire’s is “Let ‘Er Rip.”

“I hate to dog ‘There’s Your Trouble’ because we didn’t write it; other songwriters wrote it,” explains Maines. “I don’t want to be mean. So we can stick to the dancing. I would argue that the dancing in the ‘There’s Your Trouble’ music video was better than anything in ‘Let ‘Er Rip’, because in ‘Let ‘Er Rip’, we were trying to be tongue-in-cheek and funny.”

Gaslighter will arrive July 17 after previously being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus.