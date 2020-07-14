Miranda Kerr And Evan Spiegel Open Up About Their Marriage And How They First Met

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel are a perfect match.

The model and Snapchat co-founder are on the cover of the new WSJ. Magazine; inside they discuss their marriage, work ethic, and more.

Remembering their first meeting at party hosted by Louis Vuitton at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Kerr tells the story of how she told Spiegel that her favourite piece of classical music was composer Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel”.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Photo: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine

Kerr’s friend Glenda Bailey, who was editor of Harper’s Bazaar at the time, leaned over and told her, “You’re going to marry that guy.”

But then Spiegel suddenly got up to leave the dinner. “I thought I had no chance [with Miranda], so I wasn’t going to waste my time,” he says.

But she later texted him, asking, “Just wondering—did you ever listen to that song, ‘Spiegel im Spiegel’?”

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Photo: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine

Spiegel also talks about seeing how Kerr and ex Orlando Bloom co-parent their son Flynn.

“This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” Spiegel says. “Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way. What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced. I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

Kerr also looks back on her early days of modelling and the struggles she faced.

“We worked long hours but I saw my parents with their own businesses, working long hours,” she says. “I thought that’s what everyone did.”