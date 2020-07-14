Amy Schumer’s Son Adorably Crashes Her Interview On ‘The View’

Amy Schumer brought some extra laughter to her interview with “The View” on Tuesday.

The comedian, 39, joined Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar to discuss her new HBO Max docuseries “Expecting Amy” when her son Gene, 1, wanted to join in on the fun.

“Hi,” Gene and Schumer say when the show cuts back after a commercial break. “We have a special visitor.”

After all the co-hosts shower the little one with hellos, Gene begins to be more interested in something happening off-camera.

Gene’s surprise appearance seems fitting for this stop of Schumer’s virtual promotional tour, as the new series follows her pregnancy.

Schumer and her husband Chris Fisher welcomed Gene last year.

“Expecting Amy” is now streaming on HBO Max.