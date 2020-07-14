Death Of Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley And Grandson of Elvis, Ruled A Suicide

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, died in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, ET confirms. He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner tells ET that Benjamin’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide by an intraoral shotgun wound.

“Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” Presley’s rep tells ET. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Unlike his sister, actress Riley Keough, Benjamin had stayed out of the public eye for the most part. However, last June, Benjamin made headlines as fans marvelled at how much he resembled his grandfather, Elvis, in a family photo his mother shared.

“Mama Lion with cubs,” Lisa Marie captioned the black-and-white photo, which showcases her wrapping her arms around Benjamin, Riley, and her youngest kids, twin daughters Finley and Harper.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Benjamin, whose father is Danny Keough, was a musician himself. He reportedly signed a $5 million deal with Universal Records in 2009 to record up to five albums.

See more on the Presley family in the video below.

More From ET:

Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Looks So Much Like Elvis in New Family Pic

Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Star, Dead at 24

Lil Marlo, Atlanta Rapper, Dead at 30