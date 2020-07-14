Ricky Gervais Calls Out The Kardashians For ‘Embarrassing’ Sponsored Posts

Ricky Gervais doesn’t do sponsored ad posts on social media.

In a video on Twitter, the “Extras” star called out the Kardashians for their advertising posts, explaining why he chooses not to do them.

“I keep getting offered these things for proper mental money,” he said. “I get these offers to do endorsed tweets. And I had heard about it. I know the Kardashian’s get something like 20 grand for sitting on a bench and going, ‘Ooh, I love this new chocolate bar.'”

Gervais went on, “I think that’s sort of embarrassing. I want myself to be real. I don’t mind doing an advert when everyone knows I got paid to do an advert.

In the video, Gervais also toasted BrewDog beer, joking that it was a sponsored post, before saying that he hasn’t been paid, but suggested the company donate to charities instead.

BrewDog took him up on the challenge, giving money to a number of animal welfare organizations, which are a big passion for Gervais.