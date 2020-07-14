‘Today’ Anchors Reunite For First Time Since March For Special Launch

The “Today” anchors are back together.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly reunited, with social distancing rules in place, to film a special segment for the launch of “Today All Day”, the show’s new 24/7 streaming channel on Peacock, launching Tuesday.

Guthrie shares in a preview clip, “You know everybody asks us, ‘Is it hard to get up in the morning that early?’ And I always say ‘no.'”

“And the reason it’s not hard is because we’re all there together. And I think that’s been the hardest part — is that we really love all those early, early hours before 7 a.m. when we get to hang out, and I definitely miss that,” she continues.

Kotb adds, “I always think about the time in the makeup room, which is literally more therapy than anything.”

Guthrie then jokes, “I miss makeup and hair too! Just saying.”

This is the first time since March that the “Today” anchors have filmed within the same space. Since then, like most others, they’ve been filming bits from their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.