Post Malone Lost A Beer Pong Bet Against Patrick Mahomes Resulting In A Tattoo Of The Football Superstar 

Post Malone may seem like a beer bong pro due to his openly passionate love towards the game, however Patrick Mahomes shares a personal experience in his GQ cover story that is sufficient enough to prove otherwise.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback player, who recently signed the biggest 10-year contract in sports history worth up to $503 million, shared a story about the time he defeated Post Malone in beer pong before a Kansas City concert back in February.

Malone went up against both Mahomes and his friend/teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to a game in their suite. Posty lost the round, and then another and another. After all, Mahomes and Kelce are the Super Bowl champions.

“I don’t know if I’ve been that hot on the pong table ever in my life,” Kelce shared with GQ.

Post Malone admitted that he is a “pretty f**king competitive beer pong player,” in an email to GQ and so the game kept going strong, 14-15 rounds deep, and still no parter for Malone. At that point, the rapper missed his stage time and came to the conclusion that he’d get both Mahomes’ and Kelce’s signatures permanently inked on his body if he lost the final game.

The outcome is quite clear- two new tattoos later. The signatures were tatted right there on the spot by Malone’s backstage tattoo artist, despite Mahomes attempts to reassure the, then, late-to-stage performer that he didn’t have to go through with it.

Post Malone seems to “think” the football players’ names is the only tattoo he’s received from a lost bet.