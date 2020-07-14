Selena Gomez And Trevor Daniel Release ‘Past Life’ Music Video From Quarantine

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel are breaking free from quarantine.

On Tuesday, the musicians released the music video for their collaborative version of Daniel’s song “Past Life”.

The video begins with Gomez and Daniel singing with each other over video chat on their phones.

But it takes a twist, when the video suddenly zooms into the screen, getting microscopically close to Gomez’s skin, gliding along and eventually turning into footage of incredible landscapes.

“Last night was the last night of my past life/ Got me here like you could never figure me out/ Last night was the last time, was the last time/ I never let you figure me out,” the two sing.

The original version of “Past Life” was release in March on Daniel’s album Nicotine.