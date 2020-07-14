Nyle DiMarco Is Working On A Comedy Series About A The Life Of A Deaf Man

Nyle DiMarco is bringing his experiences to TV comedy.

The “Dancing With The Stars” star and actor has reportedly inked a deal to develop a new comedy series about a deaf man, according to Deadline.

DiMarco, who is deaf in real life, will star in the series about a “charismatic, smart deaf man in modern times.”

“The episodes look to offer funny, character-based storytelling designed to provide a deeper perspective on the experiences of the deaf and hard of hearing communities in America.”

The series is being produced by Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD.

Along with his stints on reality TV, DiMarco has also acted in shows such as “Difficult People” and “Station 19”.