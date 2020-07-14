Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump’s Response To Coronavirus Crisis: ‘He Likes To Try To Bend Reality’

Hillary Clinton took a swipe at Donald Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus crisis in an interview with “The Daily Social Distancing Show”.

The politician discussed the pandemic with host Trevor Noah and Trump’s handling of the dire situation, which continues.

“You have to start with President Trump’s total hostility toward science, evidence, facts, logic, reason. He is a showman. He is a reality TV star.

“He likes to try to bend reality to suit his own preferences. And he clearly started hearing about this back in January through intelligence briefings that he either read or didn’t read,” she said. “But even before that, he had disbanded the unit within the National Security Council that would try to get ahead of and follow the development of pandemics abroad. He had really made it clear that he was more interested in the optics than the facts when the virus first hit and he kept saying, ‘We have 15 cases, it’ll be over soon.’”

“So, you’ve got to begin and end with his total lack of leadership. His indifference toward what this virus has cost us, not only in lives but in jobs and livelihoods,” Clinton continued. “Now, of course, he doesn’t want to hear from our leading infectious disease experts like Dr. Fauci. He doesn’t want to hold even the sham of the meetings he used to hold to try and talk about it. He’s hoping that it either goes away or leaves our attention span so that he can get back to pretending to be president.”

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Takes Swipe At Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Talks ‘SNL’ Impersonations & Those Barbra Streisand Rumours

Clinton was also asked about Trump being against postal voting, telling the host: “Republicans have two prongs to their strategy to try to win.

“The first is to try to prevent as many people who they think won’t vote for them from voting. So make the lines really long where young people vote or African-Americans vote or Hispanics vote. Try to make vote-by-mail as difficult as possible. Claim it’s fraudulent when indeed it’s not. In fact, that’s how Donald Trump votes and everybody who knows about vote-by-mail understands that.”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts Rip Into Donald Trump For Wearing A Mask ‘Four Months Late’

“I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. We have to be ready for that,” Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, went on. “But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses that point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim. There isn’t that problem,” she added of any postal vote fraud claims.

“All the games that are played and all the photo IDs and any kind of restriction that can be imposed to try to keep the vote down in places that aren’t going to vote for Republicans, that’s the real danger to the integrity of our election. That combined with misinformation and disinformation and all the online shenanigans that we saw in 2016.”

Hillary Clinton on what really went down between Trump and Roger Stone. Posted by The Daily Show on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

“I want a fair election. If people get to vote and they, for whatever reason, vote for Donald Trump, OK. We’ll accept it. Not happily,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s what will happen because I think the more people that can get to the polls, whether by mail or in person, and get their votes counted, then we’re going to have the kind of election we should have and then it’ll be a win both in the popular vote and in the electoral college.”