50 Cent Mocks Kanye West’s Presidential Hopes, Calls It A ‘Diversion’

50 Cent is speaking out against Kanye West and his hopes for a Presidential bid.

The rapper, 45, chatted with Billboard this week and slammed Ye, calling his plans a “diversion.”

While mocking West, 50 said, “I’m going to contemplate running myself. I’m going to run to create a diversion for someone else.”

50 later called out West and his brand Yeezy for accepting a federal loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. “The new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people,” he said. “Why would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?”

Not only did West accept the hefty loan, but West claimed to relinquish his support from Donald Trump. In response, 50 asks, “How would you keep it without creating a storm of s**t for yourself?”

He later added, “You know what I learned from my president? I don’t have to be apologetic to anything,” he says, before joking, “It’s fake news out there.”

50 Cent isn’t the only star that has slammed West’s White House dreams, Katy Perry, Sharon Osbourne and Anthony Anderson have all vowed not to back the musician.