Kristen Doute Says She Has ‘So Much To Learn’ After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Kristen Doute is taking the time to self-reflect.

In her first interview since being fired from “Vanderpump Rules” due to allegedly racist behaviour, the reality star opens up about what she’s learned.

Talking about her treatment of former co-star Faith Stowers, Doute told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, “It was definitely none of my business to take anything to social media [and] essentially send a mob out to this person. Especially … because she’s Black. It was really just not my place to go there.”

It had recently resurfaced that Doute and Stassi Schroader had once admitted to reporting Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned, is that I have so much to learn,” Doute said. “And I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias.”

She added that she is also “learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Finally, she admitted, “At the end of the day I’m not a f**king saint, I’m doing the best that I can. I’m human and I make mistakes all the time and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone.”