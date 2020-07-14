The Weeknd Takes Canada Straight To The Top In Shazam’s Latest Music Insights, Named Artist Of The Year

Half a year into 2020 and Shazam has released some insider scoop about music trends within the first six months thus far and Canada is coming in hot.

RELATED: The Weeknd Debuts Animated Music Video For ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix Featuring Doja Cat

On a global scale, Canada has represented the music industry to a high standard. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the most-shazamed song worldwide and in 16 other countries. The Scarborough native was named this year’s most-shazamed artist worldwide.

RELATED: Pentatonix Debut Virtual Cover Of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

The music discovery app, with over 25 million worldwide Shazams each day, has named the top 10 Shazamed songs in Canada, and even listed the country’s most-shazamed genres.

Top 10 Most-Shazamed songs so far in 2020 in Canada:

1. Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN (Dance)

2. Dance Monkey – Tones And I (Alternative)

3. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd (R&B/Soul)

4. Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa (Pop)

5. The Box – Roddy Ricch (Hip-Hop/Rap)

6. If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe Feat. Julia Michaels (Pop)

7. Ride It – Regard (Dance)

8. death bed (feat. beabadoobee) [coffee for your head] – Powfu (Hip-Hop/Rap)

9. Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi (Alternative)

10. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin (Pop)

RELATED: The Weeknd Donates $500,000 To Scarborough Health Network COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Most-Shazamed by genre in Canada:

• Dance – Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN

• Alternative – Dance Monkey, Tones And I

• R&B/Soul – Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

• Pop – Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa

• Hip-Hop/Rap – The Box, Roddy Ricch

• Latin – Me Gusta, Shakira & Anuel AA

• Country – I Hope, Gabby Barrett

• Rock – Don’t Stop Believin, Journey