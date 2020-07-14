All Families Have Their Problems In ‘The Shadow Of Violence’ Trailer

An ex-boxer turns enforcer in the tens new drama “The Shadow of Violence”.

On Tuesday the first trailer dropped for the film, which premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The acclaimed crime drama stars Cosmo Jarvis as Douglas “Arm” Armstrong” who goes to work as an enforcer for a drug-dealing family.

“When his ruthless employers order him to kill for the first time, his loyalties are tested in this powerful thriller costarring Barry Keoghan (‘Dunkirk’) and Ned Dennehy (‘Peaky Blinders’),” the official description reads.

“The Shadow of Violence” is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31.